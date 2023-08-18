Create New Account
FDA BACKTRACKS ON IVERMECTIN
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
Published 18 hours ago

After years of attacks, the FDA has admitted in court that doctors have the right to prescribe Ivermectin. We take a deep look at one of the largest smear campaigns in modern history against a promising therapy. Why did so few medical professionals ignore this early treatment against the warnings of preeminent physicians like Dr. Pierre Kory and Dr. Paul Marik? 


