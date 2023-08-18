FDA BACKTRACKS ON IVERMECTIN

After years of attacks, the FDA has admitted in court that doctors have the right to prescribe Ivermectin. We take a deep look at one of the largest smear campaigns in modern history against a promising therapy. Why did so few medical professionals ignore this early treatment against the warnings of preeminent physicians like Dr. Pierre Kory and Dr. Paul Marik?





