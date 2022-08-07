Under the Wire - Important Updates: Court Case, Medical Accountability and more

All videos and documents referred to in tonight's Broadcast can be downloaded at the following link - https://we.tl/t-XS3YYHXM0Q





https://tinyurl.com/57cez88v





here is the link that you can use tomorrow morning to join in and watch the AVN's Federal Court appeal. If you can share it widely as well, I would be so grateful! The hearing starts at 10:15 AM but we have been told that you should try to click on that link by 9:45 AM since there are expected to be many people trying to connect.









There are so many big news items to cover in tonight's show. For example:

1- Tomorrow, the AVN will be before the full bench of the Federal Court appealing against an earlier decision by a single judge that denied us standing to seek justice for children and Australians regarding COVID jab policies.

2- The Vaxxed Bus has just returned from a very successful tour of SE QLD and Northern and Central NSW. We are leaving again, heading down towards the Victorian border at the end of this month. What is the Vaxxed movement, what kind of stories have we heard and how can you be involved in your local area?

2- Medical doctors are finding themselves on the receiving end of anger from individuals whose loved ones have been killed or injured by vaccinations. More and more medical professionals are also standing up and saying NO to AHPRA and the government. It's about time!

3- Yet more proof that COVID jabs increase, not only the risk of infection but also the risk of death with record numbers of 'cases' being reported and all-cause mortality hitting never-before-seen highs.

These and many more topics will be covered in tonight's broadcast. Please join us and share this notification.