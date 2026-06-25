The first series-produced PD-8 engines for Superjet aircraft, from United Engine Corp has begun assembling - Rostec reported

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The United Engine Corporation (Russia) has begun assembling the first series-produced PD-8 engines for Superjet aircraft, Rostec reported.
The first delivery is planned in a few months.
Rostec noted that the PD-8 engine for the import-substituted Superjet was developed in just six years - twice as fast as the global practice. During its development, 17 new technologies were implemented.