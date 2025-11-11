The flight of the kamikaze drone "Molniya-2" with yellow phosphorus as the warhead to a Ukrainian position.

Presumably, yellow phosphorus is crudely extracted from 120-mm mortar shells 3D5.

Adding:

The Russian Federation has deployed 150,000 troops to the Pokrovsk area to encircle it and neighboring cities, said the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Syrsky, in an interview with the New York Post.

"Russia's goal is to encircle Pokrovsk and neighboring cities from the north, south, and east, cutting off supply routes in its last attempt to capture the entire Donetsk region," he said.