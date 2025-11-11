BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Kamikaze drone 'Molniya-2' with yellow phosphorus as the warhead on a Ukrainian position
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1332 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
84 views • 24 hours ago

The flight of the kamikaze drone "Molniya-2" with yellow phosphorus as the warhead to a Ukrainian position.

Presumably, yellow phosphorus is crudely extracted from 120-mm mortar shells 3D5.

Adding:

The Russian Federation has deployed 150,000 troops to the Pokrovsk area to encircle it and neighboring cities, said the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Syrsky, in an interview with the New York Post.

"Russia's goal is to encircle Pokrovsk and neighboring cities from the north, south, and east, cutting off supply routes in its last attempt to capture the entire Donetsk region," he said.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy