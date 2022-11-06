Create New Account
I GUESS OL' BIG SLOPPIES NANCY WASTED HER GRIFT ON DEM FUNBAGS 🚨⚖️🔗 GOOBYE!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Published 16 days ago |

https://gab.com/Necromonger1/posts/109289662705346797


LOOKS LIKE NANCY PELOSI HAS BEEN TAKEN INTO CUSTODY BY FEDERAL MARSHALLS.

Q SAID ARREST OF SENIOR PUBLIC OFFICIALS 11.3 MARKER.

11.3 = 3RD NOV.

ALL JUST BEFORE THE ELECTIONS.

COINCIDENCE???

MSM ARE IN PANIC MODE.

THERE IS NONE.

PREPARE FOR THE STORM...


House Republicans Release FBI Report

Uploaded by Paul Conner

Date uploaded on Nov 04, 2022

Description: House Judiciary Committee Republicans released a 1,000-page report on the FBI and Department of Justice alleging politicization

https://www.scribd.com/document/605083264/House-Republicans-Release-FBI-Report#download&from_embed


https://townhall.com/tipsheet/mattvespa/2022/10/30/who-was-this-third-mystery-person-inside-pelosis-home-n2615220


https://amgreatness.com/2022/11/02/fbi-laptop-dancing


https://thepostmillennial.com/nbc-deletes-report-saying-paul-pelosi-didnt-immediately-declare-emergency-or-try-to-leave-home-during-assault?utm_campaign=64494


https://www.newstreason.com/post/nancy-pelosi-arrested-by-us-marshalls-sure-looks-that-way


https://jdrucker.substack.com/p/exclusive-is-leftwing-journalist


EPISODE NO.283 – FRANK JACOB [guest starring VfB in the poopdeck ☠]

Friday, November 4th, 2022

Episode No.283 – Frank Jacob

https://www.bitchute.com/video/t55VNvx4OvVr/

This week’s feature guest is none other than international award-winning filmmaker, presenter, popular talk-show guest, visual artist, musician and composer: Frank Jacob


https://dlive.tv/WPRPN

https://www.twitch.tv/wprpn

https://www.facebook.com/Japhy32/


8pm PST - LA, Vancouver, Seattle, Baja

11pm EST - New York, Toronto, Miami

(Saturday - 12pm NOON in Tokyo & Seoul)

Check your local listings

https://www.timeanddate.com/worldclock/


As if his bio didn’t already offer enough, on the table, we could find virtually every topic under the sun.


From Majestic-12, to Cataclysm Science, the Doctrine of Convergent Timeline Paradox, & Human Consciousness, be prepared to deep dive down nearly any kind of rabbit hole; including: hidden history, artificial intelligence, trans-humanism, secret technology, human evolution, parallel worlds, & more!


Feel free to call in via SKYPE = (Captain Sinclair) [email protected]


Social Media:

https://FrankJacob.com


Webinar 'A Tale of Two Timelines':

https://www.cyberhive.tv/tale-of-two-timelines


https://www.facebook.com/frankjacob/


Films:

https://projektor.com/u/screenaddiction


IMdB:

https://www.imdb.com/name/nm3969961/


https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0

#WPRPN #LookingGlass #TIMELINES #filmmaker #FrankJacob


You may not need this, but if you do, this is for you - and if you do not need this, but know someone who does please share. No judgment here.


https://expose-news.com/2022/07/15/how-to-remove-graphene-oxide-the-dangerous-undisclosed-ingredient-in-covid-vaccines-from-the-body/


https://nypost.com/2022/11/04/west-village-rapist-held-without-bail-latest-vic-was-tourist/

Keywords
treasonnancy pelosiseditionbustedcapitol policehammergatefederal marshalsfrogmarchedjanuary prisoners

