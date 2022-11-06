I GUESS OL' BIG SLOPPIES NANCY WASTED HER GRIFT ON DEM FUNBAGS 🚨⚖️🔗 GOOBYE!

https://gab.com/Necromonger1/posts/109289662705346797
LOOKS LIKE NANCY PELOSI HAS BEEN TAKEN INTO CUSTODY BY FEDERAL MARSHALLS.
Q SAID ARREST OF SENIOR PUBLIC OFFICIALS 11.3 MARKER.
11.3 = 3RD NOV.
ALL JUST BEFORE THE ELECTIONS.
COINCIDENCE???
MSM ARE IN PANIC MODE.
THERE IS NONE.
PREPARE FOR THE STORM...
House Republicans Release FBI Report
Uploaded by Paul Conner
Date uploaded on Nov 04, 2022
Description: House Judiciary Committee Republicans released a 1,000-page report on the FBI and Department of Justice alleging politicization
https://www.scribd.com/document/605083264/House-Republicans-Release-FBI-Report#download&from_embed
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/mattvespa/2022/10/30/who-was-this-third-mystery-person-inside-pelosis-home-n2615220
https://amgreatness.com/2022/11/02/fbi-laptop-dancing
https://thepostmillennial.com/nbc-deletes-report-saying-paul-pelosi-didnt-immediately-declare-emergency-or-try-to-leave-home-during-assault?utm_campaign=64494
https://www.newstreason.com/post/nancy-pelosi-arrested-by-us-marshalls-sure-looks-that-way
https://jdrucker.substack.com/p/exclusive-is-leftwing-journalist
EPISODE NO.283 – FRANK JACOB [guest starring VfB in the poopdeck ☠]
Friday, November 4th, 2022
Episode No.283 – Frank Jacob
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t55VNvx4OvVr/
This week’s feature guest is none other than international award-winning filmmaker, presenter, popular talk-show guest, visual artist, musician and composer: Frank Jacob
https://dlive.tv/WPRPN
https://www.twitch.tv/wprpn
https://www.facebook.com/Japhy32/
8pm PST - LA, Vancouver, Seattle, Baja
11pm EST - New York, Toronto, Miami
(Saturday - 12pm NOON in Tokyo & Seoul)
Check your local listings
https://www.timeanddate.com/worldclock/
As if his bio didn’t already offer enough, on the table, we could find virtually every topic under the sun.
From Majestic-12, to Cataclysm Science, the Doctrine of Convergent Timeline Paradox, & Human Consciousness, be prepared to deep dive down nearly any kind of rabbit hole; including: hidden history, artificial intelligence, trans-humanism, secret technology, human evolution, parallel worlds, & more!
Feel free to call in via SKYPE = (Captain Sinclair) [email protected]
Social Media:
https://FrankJacob.com
Webinar 'A Tale of Two Timelines':
https://www.cyberhive.tv/tale-of-two-timelines
https://www.facebook.com/frankjacob/
Films:
https://projektor.com/u/screenaddiction
IMdB:
https://www.imdb.com/name/nm3969961/
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0
#WPRPN #LookingGlass #TIMELINES #filmmaker #FrankJacob
You may not need this, but if you do, this is for you - and if you do not need this, but know someone who does please share. No judgment here.
https://expose-news.com/2022/07/15/how-to-remove-graphene-oxide-the-dangerous-undisclosed-ingredient-in-covid-vaccines-from-the-body/
https://nypost.com/2022/11/04/west-village-rapist-held-without-bail-latest-vic-was-tourist/
