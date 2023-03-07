Create New Account
FOJC Radio Sunday Night Live - The Rage of the Star Gods - 3-5-23
Ezekiel34
Published Yesterday |
This Sunday night, brother David Carrico and I will continue our study of little discussed catastrophism and biblical cosmology, aka flat earth. Join us as we peel back a few more layers of this long forgotten truth of past cosmic events, recorded all over this earth! Part 2 of this series.

Airing this Sunday, March 5th at 8pm CST 9pm EST

FOJC Radio YouTube channel: Underground Church


www.fojcradio.com or more directly their love gifts page:

https://www.fojcradio.com/love-gifts

Keywords
deathprophecyhistorybiblicalpersecutionmartyrs

