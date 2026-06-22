1418 candles - in memory of each day of war, "1941-1945": the "Memory Line" action took place in Moscow on the anniversary of the start of the Great Patriotic War

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1418 candles - in memory of each day of the war: the "Memory Line" action took place in Moscow on the anniversary of the start of the Great Patriotic War.
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A composition with the dates "1941–1945" at the walls of the Main Cathedral of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation