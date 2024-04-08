Create New Account
HYPOCRISY - Israeli President Isaac Herzog arrived yesterday in Kigali, Rwanda - to participate in the 30th Commemoration of the 1994 GENOCIDE against the Tutsi
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 14 hours ago

With the Israeli genocide still going on in Gaza--so far resulting in 33,000 Palestinians killed, including over 13,000 children--Israeli President Isaac Herzog arrived yesterday in Kigali, Rwanda, to participate in the 30th commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

