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광야의 소리7,093(시대읽기)(복음서강해)(요한복음4장)수가성의 여인은 누구를 만나야 사는가 계시록4장의 하늘보좌를 누가 감히 볼 수 있는가
광야의 소리
광야의 소리
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12 우리 祖上 야곱이 이 우물을 우리에게 주었고 또 여기서 自己와 自己 아들들과 짐승이 다 먹었으니 當身이 야곱보다 더 크니이까
13 예수께서 對答하여 가라사대 이 물을 먹는 者마다 다시 목마르려니와
14 내가 주는 물을 먹는 者는 永遠히 목마르지 아니하리니 나의 주는 물은 그 속에서 永生하도록 솟아나는 샘물이 되리라
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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