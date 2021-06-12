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광야의 소리7,093(시대읽기)(복음서강해)(요한복음4장)수가성의 여인은 누구를 만나야 사는가 계시록4장의 하늘보좌를 누가 감히 볼 수 있는가
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0 view • June 12, 2021
12 우리 祖上 야곱이 이 우물을 우리에게 주었고 또 여기서 自己와 自己 아들들과 짐승이 다 먹었으니 當身이 야곱보다 더 크니이까
13 예수께서 對答하여 가라사대 이 물을 먹는 者마다 다시 목마르려니와
14 내가 주는 물을 먹는 者는 永遠히 목마르지 아니하리니 나의 주는 물은 그 속에서 永生하도록 솟아나는 샘물이 되리라
13 예수께서 對答하여 가라사대 이 물을 먹는 者마다 다시 목마르려니와
14 내가 주는 물을 먹는 者는 永遠히 목마르지 아니하리니 나의 주는 물은 그 속에서 永生하도록 솟아나는 샘물이 되리라
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