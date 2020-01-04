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Ease your Kids Headaches
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15 views • January 04, 2020
Two very gentle techniques for eases your kids headaches or that of a loved one.
With a light touch, and warm heart holding these points for a few minutes of longer.
The entire body relaxes, the blood flow increases and eases congestion in the blood vessels. Deep relaxation occurs
With a light touch, and warm heart holding these points for a few minutes of longer.
The entire body relaxes, the blood flow increases and eases congestion in the blood vessels. Deep relaxation occurs
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