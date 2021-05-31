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Dr. Carrie Madej: 5 Holistic Doctors Discuss What They are Doing to Protect Themselves from the Bioweapon Shot
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220 views • May 31, 2021
EMF reader, Turn off your internet an electric panel when you go to bed disconnect your Bluetooth, Shut off breaker to your bedroom, Nothing plugged in with the six feet of the bed, Phone on airplane mode, Distilled water or Berkey, Distilled water or Berkey, Liquid cilantro, Magnesium and B12
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