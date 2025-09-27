BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Rapture
Yahsdaughter137777
Yahsdaughter137777
176 followers
19 views • 1 day ago

Truth is not popular: that means if it is popular and it represent God, it is not truth.  God's people are not popular with the world or God's people or their family.  Prophets are the most hated people for the devil, he does not allow them to live and if they do live, most people will not even listen to them, as their life won't be the norm.  Nobody will want to know the 2 prophets or witnesses God sends. 

Everyone for God is hated by most people they know, even the ones who don't hate them yet but like Jesus knew he would be betrayed by Jesus, most people turn against true worshippers and it comes as no surprise; they already know.

rapturetribulationendtimes
