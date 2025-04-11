BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
💔Director General of Health in the #Gaza Strip, Dr. Muneer Alboursh - April 9, 2025
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1257 followers
28 views • 3 weeks ago

💔Director General of Health in the #Gaza Strip, Dr. Muneer Alboursh: 

The #Gaza Strip is living through a hell worse than genocide… 

The #Israeli occupation kills #Palestinians in the Strip randomly and takes pleasure in it… 

Today, the #Israeli occupation committed a massacre in Al-Shuja'iyya neighborhood in which around 50 martyrs were killed, most of them children.

“The ministry has lost more than 1,350 members of its medical staff, including 150 doctors and 221 nurses”

Dr. Munir Al-Bursh, Director General at the Palestinian Ministry of Health, reports on the worsening conditions faced by the medical system, with only 52 intensive care beds remaining for over two million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. This crisis is a result of the systematic Israeli targeting of hospitals and health centers, as well as the obstruction of medical supply entry into the strip.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
