Stars vs. Wild | NHL Playoff Highlights | Game 4 | April 25, 2026

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Watch full game NHL highlights from Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Playoff Round 1 matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Minnesota Wild on April 25, 2026, where Jason Robertson scored his fourth goal of the series for the Stars, Marcus Foligno found the twine for the Wild and both teams battled to overtime.
00:00 1st Period
05:04 2nd Period
06:16 3rd Period
08:12 Overtime