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Which is more deadly… COVID or the hospitals?
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81 views • January 30, 2022
Flyover Conservatives, September 18, 2021
In early 2020 Dr. Ardis lost his Father-in-law because of ill-advised hospital protocols. Since that time, he has been on a mission to help educate the public about the dangers to Americans, in many of our "institutes of health".
All Websites referenced in this video
Get Dr. Ardis’s Reports and Sign Up For Updates ►
http://thedrardisshow.com
Get Pharmaceuticals Such as Ivermectin and HCQ:
► http://myfreedoctor.com
► http://flccc.net
► http://synergyhealthdpc.com
Citations For 4 sStudies Done:
New England Journal of Medicine: A Randomized, Controlled Trial of Ebola Virus Disease Therapeutics
► https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa1910993
New England’s Journal of Medicine: Compassionate Use of Remdesivir for Patients with Severe Covid-19
► https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2007016
Case report study of the first five COVID-19 patients treated with remdesivir in France
► https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32619764/
Remdesivir and Acute Renal Failure: A Potential Safety Signal From Disproportionality Analysis of the WHO Safety Database
► https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33340409/
► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter
► MEET US IN PERSON!! Text EVENTS to (816) 579-1144 to learn more
► Watch ALL our content in FULL on Rumble! https://bit.ly/FlyoverRumble
► Support Flyover - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate
► Use Promo Code “ Flyover” when checking out at www.MyPillow.com
🇺🇸 support Mike Lindell's fight against election fraud and censorship AND Save up to 66% off of your My Pillow products
► Discover the 100% Effective and Affordable COVID-19 Treatments and Therapies Today At: www.Sherwood.TV/flyover
► Support a Family Owned, Pro-Life Woman Merch Store
🛍 https://col1972.com/discount/Flyover
NEXT LEVEL STUFF
-------------------------------------------
🎒 Flyover Merch - https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/
(Discount Code "Flyover" for 10% off)
📱 Text us - (816) 579-1144
🔔 Hit the bell next to Subscribe so you don't miss a video!
🧑💻For all our information visit https://flyoverconservatives.com
Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends
-------------------------------------------
🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited
💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
🧑💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
-------------------------------------------
Bonus points if you're still reading this!
Comment: Readers are Leaders!
Click here to learn more about Flyover:
https://flyoverconservatives.com/team/
Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team
Business or Media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
------------
Welcome to the Flyover Conservatives podcast with David and Stacy Whited. Breaking down current events and examining culture through the lens of conservative Christian values.
In early 2020 Dr. Ardis lost his Father-in-law because of ill-advised hospital protocols. Since that time, he has been on a mission to help educate the public about the dangers to Americans, in many of our "institutes of health".
All Websites referenced in this video
Get Dr. Ardis’s Reports and Sign Up For Updates ►
http://thedrardisshow.com
Get Pharmaceuticals Such as Ivermectin and HCQ:
► http://myfreedoctor.com
► http://flccc.net
► http://synergyhealthdpc.com
Citations For 4 sStudies Done:
New England Journal of Medicine: A Randomized, Controlled Trial of Ebola Virus Disease Therapeutics
► https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa1910993
New England’s Journal of Medicine: Compassionate Use of Remdesivir for Patients with Severe Covid-19
► https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2007016
Case report study of the first five COVID-19 patients treated with remdesivir in France
► https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32619764/
Remdesivir and Acute Renal Failure: A Potential Safety Signal From Disproportionality Analysis of the WHO Safety Database
► https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33340409/
► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter
► MEET US IN PERSON!! Text EVENTS to (816) 579-1144 to learn more
► Watch ALL our content in FULL on Rumble! https://bit.ly/FlyoverRumble
► Support Flyover - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate
► Use Promo Code “ Flyover” when checking out at www.MyPillow.com
🇺🇸 support Mike Lindell's fight against election fraud and censorship AND Save up to 66% off of your My Pillow products
► Discover the 100% Effective and Affordable COVID-19 Treatments and Therapies Today At: www.Sherwood.TV/flyover
► Support a Family Owned, Pro-Life Woman Merch Store
🛍 https://col1972.com/discount/Flyover
NEXT LEVEL STUFF
-------------------------------------------
🎒 Flyover Merch - https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/
(Discount Code "Flyover" for 10% off)
📱 Text us - (816) 579-1144
🔔 Hit the bell next to Subscribe so you don't miss a video!
🧑💻For all our information visit https://flyoverconservatives.com
Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends
-------------------------------------------
🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited
💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
🧑💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
-------------------------------------------
Bonus points if you're still reading this!
Comment: Readers are Leaders!
Click here to learn more about Flyover:
https://flyoverconservatives.com/team/
Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team
Business or Media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
------------
Welcome to the Flyover Conservatives podcast with David and Stacy Whited. Breaking down current events and examining culture through the lens of conservative Christian values.
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