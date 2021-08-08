© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Shockingly Empty Shelves
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • August 08, 2021
Our local restaurant supply store as of Aug 7 2020. I've been shopping this store for years, always well stocked, decently stocked in 2020 up till my last trip. Milk/meats at less than 50%, veggies at maybe 20% of normal. Quite the eye opener!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.