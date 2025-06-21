Iran firmly opposes any imposed peace — Khamenei

Publishes wartime speech vowing 'SEVERE PUNISHMENT' to the 'Zionist enemy'

'US entering this war is 100% to its detriment'

Adding:

Putin 'repeatedly informed Israel there's no evidence Iran is seeking nuclear weapons' — Sky News Arabia interview

'Iran has the right to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes & we're ready to support it'

Adding, from Sputnik:

KEY UPDATES ON IRAN-ISRAEL CONFLICT

As the Iran-Israel conflict has entered its second week, here’s what has happened as of June 21:

🟠 The Israeli military launched new wave of strikes on Iran targeting “missile storage and launch infrastructure in central Iran,” the IDF said in a statement.

🟠 The Israeli military reported the assassination of Aminpour Joudaki, IRGC drone unit commander.

🟠 Explosions were heard in Iran’s central city of Isfahan. Iranian air defenses also intercepted incoming Israeli targets over Mashhad, in the northeast, and Karaj, west of Tehran.

🟠 A strike on a residential building in the central Iranian city of Qom, close to the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant, killed two people and injured four others, according to state media.

What did Iran strike?

🟠 Iranian Revolutionary Guards launched the 18th wave of Operation True Promise 3. It targeted Israeli operational support centers using Shahed-136 drones. Israel's latest defense systems failed in interception operations, the IRGC said.

🟠 Iran launched 10 ballistic missiles toward targets inside Israel, Israeli media reported.

🟠 Iran’s missile strike triggered a fire in the city of Holon (south of Tel Aviv) in central Israel.

🟠 The US used negotiations to "cover up" plans to attack Iran, FM Abbas Araghchi told reporters, reaffirming that Iran’s nuclear program is peaceful and remains under IAEA oversight.

🟠 The IAEA warned of danger from “radiological and chemical contamination” inside Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility following Israeli attacks, while noting that there is currently no change to radioactivity outside the site.