Bright Videos News, May 8, 2026 - Deep Dive Into 3D World Simulators and the WAR Against Data Centers

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- Trump's Ego and the Escalation Trap (0:10)
- Limits of Trump's Power and Iran's Control (3:08)
- Economic and Humanitarian Impact of the Conflict (5:03)
- Trump's Ego vs. Global Stability (8:11)
- The Future of Robotics and AI (12:31)
- The Potential of 3D World Simulations for AI (23:33)
- The Risks of Summoning Super-Intelligent AI (31:23)
- The Role of Data Centers in AI Development (32:56)
- The Impact of AI on Humanity (1:13:17)
- The Role of Religion and Spirituality in AI Development (1:13:50)
- Dreams and Time Perception (1:14:08)
- Recording and Analyzing Dreams (1:19:18)
- Symbolic Interpretation and Pattern Recognition (1:22:22)
- AI and Emotional Intelligence (1:24:51)
- Simulation Theory and AI Control (1:28:34)
- Geopolitical Analysis and War (1:34:04)
- AI Safety and Risks (1:36:38)
- Health and Survival Preparedness (1:38:02)
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