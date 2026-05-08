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Bright Videos News, May 8, 2026 - Deep Dive Into 3D World Simulators and the WAR Against Data Centers
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Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com


- Trump's Ego and the Escalation Trap (0:10)

- Limits of Trump's Power and Iran's Control (3:08)

- Economic and Humanitarian Impact of the Conflict (5:03)

- Trump's Ego vs. Global Stability (8:11)

- The Future of Robotics and AI (12:31)

- The Potential of 3D World Simulations for AI (23:33)

- The Risks of Summoning Super-Intelligent AI (31:23)

- The Role of Data Centers in AI Development (32:56)

- The Impact of AI on Humanity (1:13:17)

- The Role of Religion and Spirituality in AI Development (1:13:50)

- Dreams and Time Perception (1:14:08)

- Recording and Analyzing Dreams (1:19:18)

- Symbolic Interpretation and Pattern Recognition (1:22:22)

- AI and Emotional Intelligence (1:24:51)

- Simulation Theory and AI Control (1:28:34)

- Geopolitical Analysis and War (1:34:04)

- AI Safety and Risks (1:36:38)

- Health and Survival Preparedness (1:38:02)


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