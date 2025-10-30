BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
MATTHEW ALFORD, PhD - War by Media: Propaganda, Gaza, Ukraine and TikTok Battles
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
23 hours ago

Quantum Nurse https://graceasagra.com/  http://graceasagra.bio.link/presents

Freedom International Livestream

Thursday, Oct 30, 2025 @ 11:00 AM EST 

Guest: MATTHEW ALFORD, PhD

Topic: War by Media: Propaganda, Gaza, Ukraine and TikTok Battles—

SCOURGE OF THE SPIN MACHINE

https://www.youtube.com/@DrMatthewAlford

https://drmattalford.substack.com/

Bio:

Dr Matthew Alford is a British academic, writer, and documentary producer specializing in media, propaganda, and state power. He completed his PhD at the University of Bath in 2008, applying Noam Chomsky’s Propaganda Model to Hollywood. His research highlights how U.S. security agencies influence film and culture, most notably through his book National Security Cinema (2017) and the documentary Theaters of War (2022). Alford also produced The Writer With No Hands (2014), investigating the mysterious death of screenwriter Gary Devore. Beyond academia, he engages in politics and public debate, advocating against war and censorship in both media and government.

 

Special Guest Host/s:

Dr. Reza John Vedadi

LinkedIn Instagram

Warren Monty Quesnell

Facebook

Founding Host:

 

Grace Asagra, RN MA 


TIP/DONATE LINK for Grace Asagra @ Quantum Nurse Podcast

https://patron.podbean.com/QuantumNurse

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FHUXTQVAVJDPU

Venmo - @Grace-Asagra 609-203-5854 

