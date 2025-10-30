MATTHEW ALFORD, PhD - War by Media: Propaganda, Gaza, Ukraine and TikTok Battles

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Quantum Nurse
Freedom International Livestream
Thursday, Oct 30, 2025 @ 11:00 AM EST
Guest: MATTHEW ALFORD, PhD
Topic: War by Media: Propaganda, Gaza, Ukraine and TikTok Battles—
SCOURGE OF THE SPIN MACHINE
https://www.youtube.com/@DrMatthewAlford
Dr Matthew Alford is a British academic, writer, and documentary producer specializing in media, propaganda, and state power. He completed his PhD at the University of Bath in 2008, applying Noam Chomsky’s Propaganda Model to Hollywood. His research highlights how U.S. security agencies influence film and culture, most notably through his book National Security Cinema (2017) and the documentary Theaters of War (2022). Alford also produced The Writer With No Hands (2014), investigating the mysterious death of screenwriter Gary Devore. Beyond academia, he engages in politics and public debate, advocating against war and censorship in both media and government.
Special Guest Host/s:
Dr. Reza John Vedadi
Warren Monty Quesnell
Founding Host:
Grace Asagra, RN MA
