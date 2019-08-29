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Is The Time Of Great Tribulation The Wrath of God? part1
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22 views • August 29, 2019
The entire concept of a Pre-tribulation Rapture rests upon the claim that the time-frame commonly referred to a the Great Tribulation is the Wrath of God being poured out upon planet Earth; and because the Church is not appointed to Wrath we will be taken from this world prior to that period.
But nowhere does the Bible present the notion the Wrath of God is poured out before the Return of Christ to Earth. In this series we will explore the following keys of discernment to help us understand a proper view of end-time events:
1. The difference between God's temporal Judgments and his eternal Wrath.
2. What Jesus really meant with his words: 'then shall be great tribulation'.
3. The true and plainly stated biblical timing of God's wrath in the last days.
www.pbenson.me
But nowhere does the Bible present the notion the Wrath of God is poured out before the Return of Christ to Earth. In this series we will explore the following keys of discernment to help us understand a proper view of end-time events:
1. The difference between God's temporal Judgments and his eternal Wrath.
2. What Jesus really meant with his words: 'then shall be great tribulation'.
3. The true and plainly stated biblical timing of God's wrath in the last days.
www.pbenson.me
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