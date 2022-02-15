Washington D.C. to End COVID Restrictions for Indoor Venues, Keeps Children Muzzled

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n December Bowser announced that DC will require proof of Covid vaccination to enter restaurants, bars, nightclubs, coffee shops, theaters and more.
The District of Columbia on January 15 launched a citywide vaccine passport system for indoor activities and dining.
One month later Bowser dropped the vaccine passport system.
What changed?