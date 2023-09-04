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Medieval Warm Period - Geologic Evidence Of Recurring Climate Cycles - Past Is The Key To The Future
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73 views • September 04, 2023

In this video, there is an exploration of the Medieval Warm Period, however, Dr. Arthur Viterito pointed out the following in response to the video."

1) We have known that the Milankovitch cycles are the “master” driver of global climate change for a long time. That is not in dispute. That said, the solar variability is distinctly different from changes in obliquity or eccentricity. The changes in obliquity do not change the amount of solar radiation to strike the surface, but instead creates seasonal imbalances relative to what we receive now. A decrease in obliquity, i.e., the axis trends towards lower tilt, creates cooler summers at the north pole while creating warmer winters. That is, the seasonal contrasts across the globe are reduced. The effect of a warmer winter is to increase the amount of snowfall at the poles. By contrast, the cooler summers allows less snow and ice to melt. Net net, the north polar regions accumulate more snow and ice, raising the albedo, and causing a positive feedback of amplified cooling.


2) A change in eccentricity has the same effect: a more circular orbit (which is where we are trending now) reduces seasonal contrasts whereas a more elliptical orbit increases those contrasts.


3) As for the hemispheric differences, a water pole (i.e., North Pole) surrounded by land is very sensitive to these seasonal contrasts. An inversion of that (i.e., a land pole surrounded by water, or the South Pole) is little affected. As someone who has studied geography at the undergraduate/graduate/professional level since 1971, I can state with high confidence that “geography matters a great deal.

4) With the current configuration of the oceans and continents, I do not see how the El Nino cycling “shuts down” as they claim. It will modify but not shut down.


5) The strengthening or weakening of AMOC is precisely what I have been arguing with my geothermal hypothesis. Yes, more seafloor geothermal heat intensifies the AMOC which brings more tropical heat to the poles (i.e., “Atlantification”), reducing albedo and amplifying warming.

Dr. Viterito received his Ph.D. in geography from the University of Denver with specialties in climatology and physical geography. He has published research in the areas of radiational receipt, urban climatology, and global climate change, and his work in urban climatology was cited in the first report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change".

His latest publication, “The Correlation of Seismic Activity and Recent Global Warming,” appears in the April 2016 issue of the Journal of Earth Science and Climatic Change. The study establishes the connection of increased geothermal flux with warming of the global climate since 1979.

Dr. Viterito is a member of the Association of American Geographers, the International Association for Urban Climate, and the Maryland State Geographic Information Committee.

Source - https://principia-scientific.com/medieval-warm-period-geologic-evidence-of-recurring-climate-cycles/

History of Climate Change - https://clivebest.com/blog/ 

Medieval Warm Period - Geologic Evidence Of Recurring Climate Cycles - Past Is The Key To The Future -  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NVA2nnmNE6k

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climate changeclimate scamclimate cycles
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