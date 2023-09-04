In this video, there is an exploration of the Medieval Warm Period, however, Dr. Arthur Viterito pointed out the following in response to the video."
3) As for the hemispheric differences, a water pole (i.e., North Pole) surrounded by land is very sensitive to these seasonal contrasts. An inversion of that (i.e., a land pole surrounded by water, or the South Pole) is little affected. As someone who has studied geography at the undergraduate/graduate/professional level since 1971, I can state with high confidence that “geography matters a great deal.
Dr. Viterito received his Ph.D. in geography from the University of Denver with specialties in climatology and physical geography. He has published research in the areas of radiational receipt, urban climatology, and global climate change, and his work in urban climatology was cited in the first report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change".
His latest publication, “The Correlation of Seismic Activity and Recent Global Warming,” appears in the April 2016 issue of the Journal of Earth Science and Climatic Change. The study establishes the connection of increased geothermal flux with warming of the global climate since 1979.
Dr. Viterito is a member of the Association of American Geographers, the International Association for Urban Climate, and the Maryland State Geographic Information Committee.
Source - https://principia-scientific.com/medieval-warm-period-geologic-evidence-of-recurring-climate-cycles/
History of Climate Change - https://clivebest.com/blog/
Medieval Warm Period - Geologic Evidence Of Recurring Climate Cycles - Past Is The Key To The Future - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NVA2nnmNE6k
