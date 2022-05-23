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ΘΕΛΕΤΕ ΝΑ ΜΑΘΕΤΕ ΓΙΑΤΙ ΟΛΟΙ ΑΚΟΛΟΥΘΟΥΝ ΤΗΝ ΑΝΟΗΤΗ ΧΡΗΣΗ ΤΗΣ ΜΑΣΚΑΣ ΑΝΤΙCOVID?
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16 views • May 23, 2022
ΝΟΗΤΙΚΟΣ ΠΡΟΓΡΑΜΜΑΤΙΣΜΟΣ
ΜΕ ΗΛΙΘΙΟΥΣ ΚΑΝΟΝΕΣ
ΑΞΙΟΠΟΙΩΝΤΑΣ ΤΗΝ ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΚΗ ΕΚΠΑΙΔΕΥΣΗ
ΓΙ' ΑΥΤΟ ΕΠΙΒΑΛΛΟΥΝ ΤΗ ΧΡΗΣΗ ΤΩΝ ΜΑΣΚΩΝ
ΠΗΓΗ: Social Conformity - Brain Games
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o8BkzvP19v4
ΜΕ ΗΛΙΘΙΟΥΣ ΚΑΝΟΝΕΣ
ΑΞΙΟΠΟΙΩΝΤΑΣ ΤΗΝ ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΚΗ ΕΚΠΑΙΔΕΥΣΗ
ΓΙ' ΑΥΤΟ ΕΠΙΒΑΛΛΟΥΝ ΤΗ ΧΡΗΣΗ ΤΩΝ ΜΑΣΚΩΝ
ΠΗΓΗ: Social Conformity - Brain Games
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o8BkzvP19v4
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