Moderna patent admits DNA (contamination) in vaccines can cause cancer, birth defects

Moderna was awarded a patent on ‘HPIV3 RNA VACCINES’ in 2019 with number 2019/024031. It can be downloaded here:
https://www.freepatentsonline.com/20190240317.pdf
In paragraph 0012 on page 2 (page 27 of the PDF) of this patent, Moderna specifically states that the presence of DNA in can cause harm by inserting itself into the human genetic code (insertional mutagenesis). This can activate cancer causing genes or inhibit tumor suppressing genes:
“With this technique, however, comes potential problems, including the possibility of insertional mutagenesis, which could lead to the activation of oncogenes or the inhibition of tumor suppressor genes.”
The FDA says they are unaware of any risk, but this above quote clearly mentions a huge risk.
In the mean time it has become abundantly clear that the mRNA are contaminated with DNA plasmids (tiny DNA fragments). Also, there is a huge alarm signal on both vaccine-induced (turbo) cancer and damaged fertility. The gene therapy are injections are truly a ‘gift’ that keeps on giving.
REFERENCES
DNA Integration Risk: Moderna knows, FDA denies | Dr. Robert Malone
https://rwmalonemd.substack.com/p/dna-integration-risk-moderna-knows
RELATED VIDEOS
Prof. Buckhaults warns: DNA contamination found in jabs, cancer risk, integration in human genome
Nefarious! Cancer causing gene sequences INTENTIONALLY added to jabs according to dr. Janci Lindsay
The COVID ‘vaccine’ approved by regulators isn’t what was given to the public - Kevin McKernan
Why gene therapy was never brought to market before: Caused cancer, lethal auto-immune disease | dr. Janci Lindsay
COVID jabs contaminated with DNA. Scientists have known for 44 years that this harms fertility
SOURCE
Segment from hearing (2:46:15 - 2:50:43):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CNkWEcctCpc
Mirrored - frankploegman
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.