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[SHOCKING] Document Revealed that the COVID-19 was a Planned Attack on Humanity
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152 views • August 29, 2021
In 2017, the John Hopkins Center For Biosecurity, published a document titled, The SPARS Pandemic (2025-2028). In this document they simulated a cornavirus outbreak that last for three years.
They used a vaccine Corovax that after two years began killing people. The events in this document read eerily similar to the COVID-19 pandemic.
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They used a vaccine Corovax that after two years began killing people. The events in this document read eerily similar to the COVID-19 pandemic.
SUbscribe to my blog; keyabsage.wordpress.com
Follow me on Instagram: nico_istj_
Join me on Telegram: https://t.me/keyabtv
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