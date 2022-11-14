11/13/2022 Miles Guo: Xi is most likely going to negotiate with Biden on the Taiwan issue, and his goal is to have Biden block the Taiwan Policy Act

https://gnews.org/articles/520043
Summary：What tricks will Xi Jinping play to fool Biden at the Xi-Biden meeting held during the G20 Summit?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.