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173) WIRELESS 5G (biological effects) - 2018
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67 views • June 25, 2021
Credits to The Fullerton Informer channel:
5G -THE INTERVIEW OF THE CENTURY ON WIRELESS -ARTEMIS AND APPLE 666 -- URGENT FORBIDDEN INFORMATION (Original: 16/04/2018)
The Fullerton Informer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tMxLaItznu0
The Fullerton Informer2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j0pOfatlR7o
Article: Apple 666, Artemis, iPads (infertility pads), Project Inkwell, Connect ED, E-rate, and Agenda 21-an expose with an all star cast https://thefullertoninformer.com/apple-666-project-inkwell-and-agenda-21-an-expose-with-an-all-star-cast/
5G -THE INTERVIEW OF THE CENTURY ON WIRELESS -ARTEMIS AND APPLE 666 -- URGENT FORBIDDEN INFORMATION (Original: 16/04/2018)
The Fullerton Informer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tMxLaItznu0
The Fullerton Informer2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j0pOfatlR7o
Article: Apple 666, Artemis, iPads (infertility pads), Project Inkwell, Connect ED, E-rate, and Agenda 21-an expose with an all star cast https://thefullertoninformer.com/apple-666-project-inkwell-and-agenda-21-an-expose-with-an-all-star-cast/
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