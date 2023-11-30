Create New Account
The Two Harvests - One Will be Taken, One Will be Left
New Patriot
Published 17 hours ago

Congratulations on making it almost to the end of the first year of the 7-year countdown to 2030.

It looks like the new (election) variant is out and it is spreading.  WHO authorizes emergency use of new vaxx:  https://allnewspipeline.com/WHO_Rushing_To_Consolidate_Medical_Tyranny.php Just in time for the election, "experts" predict new variant:  https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/11/just-time-election-charlatan-dr-peter-hotez-now/ Bill Gates Insider boasts billions will die in 2024 from pandemic:  https://www.brighteon.com/e7a35623-1d78-42a7-b951-afbe7ece6eff Big Money - Wiping Gaza off the map:  https://www.globalresearch.ca/israel-gas-oil-and-trouble-in-the-levant/5362955 Plandemic 2 has officially been launched:  https://beforeitsnews.com/health/2023/11/pandemic-2-officially-launched-by-globalists-dr-peter-mccullough-alex-jones-3054287.html

Keywords
jesusharvestrapturetribulationzionismsingularityukraineeconomic collapsegazaworld warscofielddarbyend of the agelockdownscovid

