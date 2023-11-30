The Two Harvests - One Will be Taken, One Will be Left

Congratulations on making it almost to the end of the first year of the 7-year countdown to 2030.
It looks like the new (election) variant is out and it is spreading. WHO authorizes emergency use of new vaxx: https://allnewspipeline.com/WHO_Rushing_To_Consolidate_Medical_Tyranny.php Just in time for the election, "experts" predict new variant: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/11/just-time-election-charlatan-dr-peter-hotez-now/ Bill Gates Insider boasts billions will die in 2024 from pandemic: https://www.brighteon.com/e7a35623-1d78-42a7-b951-afbe7ece6eff Big Money - Wiping Gaza off the map: https://www.globalresearch.ca/israel-gas-oil-and-trouble-in-the-levant/5362955 Plandemic 2 has officially been launched: https://beforeitsnews.com/health/2023/11/pandemic-2-officially-launched-by-globalists-dr-peter-mccullough-alex-jones-3054287.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.