UN TO ISSUE BIOMETRIC DIGITAL ID WALLET

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Recently the United Nations had some big announcements that went largely unnoticed, including the rollout of a biometric digital wallet, and an announcement that one of its specialized agencies, The International Civil Aviation Organization, is one step closer to an internationally recognized digital travel credential.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lHDarWEGy-k
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