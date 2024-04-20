Create New Account
NATO Didn't See It Coming: Russian Saboteurs Attacked Military Plants In BRITAIN and The U.S.
The Prisoner
Witnesses claim that they heard the sound of an explosion before the fire started. It is still not clear what exactly caused this explosion and the subsequent fire. At the moment, this American military plant has suspended the production of shells for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This military plant belongs to the American company 'General Dynamics', and the management of this plant has already begun to restore the damaged equipment and assess the damage caused by the fire.................

Keywords
bae systemsgeneral dynamicsartillery shells

