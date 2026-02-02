And The Strong Delusion That God Sends.

The Great Delusion is coming, and the Bible warns that a powerful end-times deception will cause the Great Falling Away, leading millions of Christians to abandon the truth. In this Bible prophecy teaching, we examine 2 Thessalonians 2, the strong delusion God sends, the rise of the Antichrist, and the lie that will deceive the world.





Many believe the falling away is already happening because church attendance is down and faith is fading—but Scripture points to something far more sudden and devastating. The Bible describes a coming lie so convincing that many who claim to follow Jesus will be persuaded that Christianity itself is false.





In this video, we explore:





What the Great Delusion really is





How the Great Falling Away begins



Why the lie targets Christianity, not belief in God



How false signs and wonders deceive the world



The connection between the Antichrist and the strong delusion



Why so many churchgoers will fall away



How true believers can stand firm in the last days



Jesus warned that end-times deception would be so powerful that, if possible, even the elect would be deceived. This message is not meant to create fear, but discernment. The only way to endure what’s coming is to know Scripture, love the truth, and remain anchored in the true gospel of Jesus Christ.





📖 “Therefore God sends them a strong delusion, so that they may believe what is false.” — 2 Thessalonians 2:11





