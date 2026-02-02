BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

And The Strong Delusion That God Sends.
And The Strong Delusion That God Sends.
Life on the Narrow Road
Life on the Narrow Road
5 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Premieres 02/03/26, 06:22 PM

The Great Delusion is coming, and the Bible warns that a powerful end-times deception will cause the Great Falling Away, leading millions of Christians to abandon the truth. In this Bible prophecy teaching, we examine 2 Thessalonians 2, the strong delusion God sends, the rise of the Antichrist, and the lie that will deceive the world.


My Website: https://timeisrunningoutthebook.com/


Many believe the falling away is already happening because church attendance is down and faith is fading—but Scripture points to something far more sudden and devastating. The Bible describes a coming lie so convincing that many who claim to follow Jesus will be persuaded that Christianity itself is false.


In this video, we explore:


What the Great Delusion really is


How the Great Falling Away begins

Why the lie targets Christianity, not belief in God

How false signs and wonders deceive the world

The connection between the Antichrist and the strong delusion

Why so many churchgoers will fall away

How true believers can stand firm in the last days

Jesus warned that end-times deception would be so powerful that, if possible, even the elect would be deceived. This message is not meant to create fear, but discernment. The only way to endure what’s coming is to know Scripture, love the truth, and remain anchored in the true gospel of Jesus Christ.


📖 “Therefore God sends them a strong delusion, so that they may believe what is false.” — 2 Thessalonians 2:11


👉 Subscribe to Life on the Narrow Road for Bible prophecy and end-times teaching

👍 Like this video if it helped you

📤 Share it with someone who needs to hear this warning

Keywords
bible prophecylast daysantichristapostasymatthew 24strong delusionfalse prophetfalling awayend times warning2 thessalonians 2great delusionfalse christgreat falling awayend times deceptionrevelation explainedend times teachingbible prophecy 2025christian deceptionlife on the narrow roaddaniel ochoastrong delusion explained
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Chokepoints &#038; Chaos: The hidden battlegrounds of global power

Chokepoints & Chaos: The hidden battlegrounds of global power

Belle Carter
Ghislaine Maxwell alleges secret settlements protected Epstein&#8217;s network as new documents surface

Ghislaine Maxwell alleges secret settlements protected Epstein’s network as new documents surface

Patrick Lewis
Major overhaul proposed for U.S. organ transplant system amid safety concerns

Major overhaul proposed for U.S. organ transplant system amid safety concerns

Belle Carter
Winter storm preparedness: Smart stockpiling beyond bread and milk

Winter storm preparedness: Smart stockpiling beyond bread and milk

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Six free daily habits that can boost health long after January resolutions fade

Six free daily habits that can boost health long after January resolutions fade

Laura Harris
Lifestyle choices play key role in protecting brain health, experts say

Lifestyle choices play key role in protecting brain health, experts say

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy