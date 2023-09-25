Create New Account
JD Farag - Prophecy Update 20230924 - The Lord Will Protect Me from All Evil
Published 18 hours ago

JD Farag


Prophecy Update 2023-09-24

September 24, 2023


Pastor JD has an encouraging Word concerning the Lord protecting us from all evil as we see that great and final day fast approaching.


Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLyt6dHlmczR6P2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=


Keywords
evilchristianfedprophecyunfederal reservefemaunited nationsmauifccprotectthe lordjd faraglahainafinal daysustainable development goalssdgsapple walletemergency alert test

