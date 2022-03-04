© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ex-WHO Employee Warns Of World Government Power Grab
Follow
1
Share
Report
241 views • March 04, 2022
Brain Wilson relays a report by Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger, an ex-WHO employee, where she predicts a power grab by the World Health Organization in May of 2022- based on information she received from insiders- which would override individual nations' constitutions with the WHO's own.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.