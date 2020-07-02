© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The David Knight Show (2July20 Full Show)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
63 views • July 02, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:12:21 Day 108: NY County issuing subpoenas to force contact tracing, media trumpets the fact to intimidate Fourth of July celebrations
— 00:22:27 Even secular libertarians are concerned about the attacks by govt on First Amendment religious liberty. DeBlasio & Chris Cuomo declare their faith in the cult of the omnipotent state
— 00:31:38 Stock Market jumps on news of the “vaccine race”, dumping gold. Million of doses, “tested”, manufactured and distributed before the end of the year — just a couple of months from now
— 00:41:50 Gates is rigging a test of hydroxychloroquine as BigPharma models vaccine “in silico”. What’s that?
— 00:51:15 Judicial supremacists (SCOTUS) rule on private religious schools as they refuse to hear a case where the police destroyed a $580,000 home to capture a shoplifter who fled to the family’s home
— 01:04:09 Gerald Celente & Judge Napolitano will be holding a 4th of July celebration of liberty in defiance of govt orders (info at OccupyPeace.com). And, why is the media NOT freaking out over the threat to American soliders’ lives in Afghanistan because we’re STILL there after 20 yrs?
— 01:24:29 The fight over Mt. Rushmore and the silence over modern chattel slavery of blacks in Mauritania
— 01:38:15 Richard Proctor, BathroomEconomics.com, the key threats to liberty today. Will it survive in the 21st Century?
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:12:21 Day 108: NY County issuing subpoenas to force contact tracing, media trumpets the fact to intimidate Fourth of July celebrations
— 00:22:27 Even secular libertarians are concerned about the attacks by govt on First Amendment religious liberty. DeBlasio & Chris Cuomo declare their faith in the cult of the omnipotent state
— 00:31:38 Stock Market jumps on news of the “vaccine race”, dumping gold. Million of doses, “tested”, manufactured and distributed before the end of the year — just a couple of months from now
— 00:41:50 Gates is rigging a test of hydroxychloroquine as BigPharma models vaccine “in silico”. What’s that?
— 00:51:15 Judicial supremacists (SCOTUS) rule on private religious schools as they refuse to hear a case where the police destroyed a $580,000 home to capture a shoplifter who fled to the family’s home
— 01:04:09 Gerald Celente & Judge Napolitano will be holding a 4th of July celebration of liberty in defiance of govt orders (info at OccupyPeace.com). And, why is the media NOT freaking out over the threat to American soliders’ lives in Afghanistan because we’re STILL there after 20 yrs?
— 01:24:29 The fight over Mt. Rushmore and the silence over modern chattel slavery of blacks in Mauritania
— 01:38:15 Richard Proctor, BathroomEconomics.com, the key threats to liberty today. Will it survive in the 21st Century?
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.