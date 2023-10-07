⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (7 Oct 2023) - ENG Text, todays MOD clips only

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(7 October 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction. the Zapad Group of Forces supported by aircraft, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems repelled five counter-attacks of the AFU 4th Tank Brigade and 66th Mechanised Brigade near Makeyevka (Lugansk People's Republic) and Liman Perviy (Kharkov region).

▫️ In addition, Russian units inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 14th, 30th, 32nd mechanised brigades, and 115th Territorial Defence Brigade near Kupyansk, Sinkovka, Liman Perviy, and Ivanovka (Kharkov region).

Over 40 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, one Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system, one U.S.-made M777 artillery system were neutralised.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, the Tsentr Group of Forces' units, Army aviation, artillery repelled one attack of an assault detachment of the AFU 63rd Mechanised Brigade close to Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️The AFU losses amounted to more than 65 Ukrainian troops, two pick-up trucks, one Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer, two D-30 and one D-20 howitzers.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery repelled three attacks of AFU assault detachments near Kurdyumovka, Veseloye, and Severnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ The enemy's losses in this direction during the day amounted to up to 190 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, three motor vehicles, one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, and one D-30 howitzer.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction, the Vostok Group of Forces repelled three attacks of the AFU 127th and 128th territorial defence brigades assault detachments close to Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye region).

▫️ Ground-Attack Aviation and artillery launched attacks at manpower and hardware of the AFU 58th Motorised Brigade and 79th Air Assault Brigade close to Urozhaynoye and Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ The enemy lost up to 225 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, two armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, one D-20 howitzer, as well as one electronic warfare station.

▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian Group of Forces supported by Ground-Attack aviation and helicopters hit manpower and hardware of the AFU 80th Airborne Assault Brigade, 65th and 118th mechanised brigades near Uspenovka, Rabotino, Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye region).

▫️Up to 50 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, and two pick-up trucks were eliminated.

▫️In the course of the counter-battery warfare, one Msta-B howitzer, one D-20 howitzer, and one M-46 towed field gun were neutralised.

▫️In Kherson direction, up to 30 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, and one D-30 howitzer have been neutralised by fire.

▫️Two AFU sabotage and reconnaissance groups were eliminated on Aleshinskiy and Pereyaslavsky islands.

▫️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 121 areas during the day.

▫️In addition, one AFU military equipment depot has been obliterated close to Ilichevsk (Odessa region).

▫️The command post of the AFU 95th Airborne Assault Brigade was hit near Pobeda (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️Ukrainian Air Force air-delivered ordnance depots were destroyed near Dubievka (Cherkasy region).

▫️One ammunition depot of the AFU 1st Special Operations Brigade was destroyed close to Ogurtsovo (Kharkov region).

▫️AFU aircraft fuel depots were destroyed at Ozernoye airfield near Zhitomyr and Mirgorod airfield in Poltava region.

▫️Russian air defence units intercepted one Su-25 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force near Preobrazhenka (Zaporozhye region).

▫️Air defence units shot down seven HIMARS MLRS projectiles and four HARM anti-radiation missiles during the day.

▫️Moreover, 38 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles suppressed and neutralised close to Rubezhnoye, Svatovo (Lugansk People's Republic), Mospino, Novoselovka, Veseloye (Donetsk People's Republic), Romanovskoye, Vishnevoye, and Skelevatoye (Zaporozhye region)

📊 In total, 487 airplanes and 250 helicopters, 7,610 unmanned aerial vehicles, 440 air defence missile systems, 12,387 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,161 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 6,679 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 13,892 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.

