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Shark! Shark! for the Intellivision - Games that are coming to Amico!
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1 view • March 30, 2020
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http://intellivisionaries.com/episode-36-shark-shark/ - Check Out The Intellivisionaries For A Great Podcast On Shark! Shark!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qu91cV6iOAQ - Trailer For Man VS Snake
In this video Sara and I play Shark! Shark! on the original Intellivision. It’s a fun game in which the big fish eat the smaller fish, but watch out for the shark! Shark! Shark was largely programmed by Ji-Wen Tsao, one of the first female programmers in the game industry. Make sure to check out the Intellivisionaries Podcast to hear and interview with her. The documentary I mention at the end is called “Man vs Snake - The Billion Point Game”
http://intellivisionaries.com/episode-36-shark-shark/ - Check Out The Intellivisionaries For A Great Podcast On Shark! Shark!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qu91cV6iOAQ - Trailer For Man VS Snake
In this video Sara and I play Shark! Shark! on the original Intellivision. It’s a fun game in which the big fish eat the smaller fish, but watch out for the shark! Shark! Shark was largely programmed by Ji-Wen Tsao, one of the first female programmers in the game industry. Make sure to check out the Intellivisionaries Podcast to hear and interview with her. The documentary I mention at the end is called “Man vs Snake - The Billion Point Game”
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