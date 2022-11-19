9/11 pentagon attack FAKE NEWS account by Mike Walter

"BOGUS News" reporter Mike Walter explains how "a CRUISE MISSILE", MIRACULOUSLY! - becomes a COMMERCIAL AIRLINE JET, with folding wings, that like to pull back during CRASHES! Of course, that DOES make sense! - BECAUSE - birds, when diving into the WATER? pull THEIR wings back too!... obviously?... because THEY don't like "crashes" either

Thumbnail text: "It was like a CRUISE MISSILE with WINGS!" "The wings folded back" 9/11 FAKE news reporter Mike Walter

This video is mentioned in the Testimony in THIS Article.

We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.

