9/11 pentagon attack FAKE NEWS account by Mike Walter
"BOGUS News" reporter Mike Walter explains how "a CRUISE MISSILE", MIRACULOUSLY! - becomes  a COMMERCIAL AIRLINE JET, with folding wings, that like to pull back during CRASHES!  Of course, that DOES make sense! - BECAUSE - birds, when diving into the WATER? pull THEIR wings back too!... obviously?... because THEY don't like "crashes" either

This video is mentioned in the Testimony in THIS Article.

