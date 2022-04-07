X22 REPORT - Panic In DC, Comms, Trump Never Telegraphs His Moves & Countermoves

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Panic In DC, Comms, Trump Never Telegraphs His Moves and Countermoves
Panic in DC, the [DS] players are using covid comms to communicate. They don't know what is next, Trump never telegraphs his moves. The [DS] is now exposed and everything they tried to Trump is now happening to Biden. Moves and Countermoves.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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