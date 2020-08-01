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All I Know 1999 The Start Of It All
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53 views • August 01, 2020
Covers some of what has occurred up to the end of July 2020. Trump tactics against the deep state, censorship of front line doctor comments online, information about the crash of JFK junior's aircraft, and the woes of being awake when few others are not.
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