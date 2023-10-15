Babylon is fallen: the Vatican, Halloween, xmas & satanism

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
The
Vatican, the first beast of Revelation 13:1-10, is satan’s home.
The Vatican has embraced all kinds of evil practices that uplifts
their god, satan, by normalizing abominations that are not of God
including Halloween and xmas, both of which are part of the high days
of the church of satan.
Satanism abides in the Vatican as the choir at St. Peter’s basilica have sung worship songs dedicated to lucifer.
If you are a Catholic, COME OUT of Babylon as per God’s admonition in Revelation 18:4-5.
