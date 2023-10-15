Create New Account
Babylon is fallen: the Vatican, Halloween, xmas & satanism
channel image
Follower of Christ777
404 Subscribers
300 views
Published Yesterday

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to Shakingmyheadproductions.com and XandrewX


The Vatican, the first beast of Revelation 13:1-10, is satan’s home. The Vatican has embraced all kinds of evil practices that uplifts their god, satan, by normalizing abominations that are not of God including Halloween and xmas, both of which are part of the high days of the church of satan.

Satanism abides in the Vatican as the choir at St. Peter’s basilica have sung worship songs dedicated to lucifer.

If you are a Catholic, COME OUT of Babylon as per God’s admonition in Revelation 18:4-5.

Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org.

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christcreatoryeshuababylonvaticansatanismyahabbasonelohimhalloweenimmanuelgodheadxmasspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsanother comforter

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket