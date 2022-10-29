Create New Account
Exit the Cave: the Reincarnation Soul Trap. An Interview with Howdie Mickoski
Sergeant Schultz
Published a month ago |

Source: Quantum Healing with Tena and Karen "Exit the Cave with Howdie Mickoski - The Reincarnation Trap"https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vs0hpNQwjIs

Howdie Mickoski is the author of several books: Exit the Cave, Exposing the Expositions, Falling for Truth and The Power of Then. He is a philosopher and researcher of ancient wisdom and history in order to understand the realm we call our world. Now he is looking into the subjects of creation, life and death.

Howdie's website to buy the book:

https://www.egyptian-wisdom-revealed.com/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2H-CUHTboLh8mumJU7HRYg/videos/videos


Our website for contact and details. https://www.quantumhealingwithtena.com

Email [email protected]


"Waking up from the Matrix" about the soul-trap: https://bit.ly/3TTeroP

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24


Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9


Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9


!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b



Keywords
deathaliensufoascensionchristianitymatrixraptureafterlifearchonsnew agenear death experiencesoul traplooshreincarnationreincarnation trapfalse light

