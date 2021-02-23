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CANADIAN MAN REFUSES COVID TEST AT AIRPORT CHECKPOINT WE SHOULD FOLLOW BY EXAMPLE
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91 views • February 23, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9pUEBHEjbPwl/
Travelling Canadian refuses the COVID-19 test that the government claims is mandatory all he gets is a ticket.
WELL DONE THAT MAN, BTW, THAT'S WHAT BALLS LOOK LIKE GROW SOME, STAND UP AND SAY YOU DO NOT CONSENT TO THE UNPROVEN COVID VIRUS BULL SHIT. IF YOU DON'T DO THAT YOU MAKE IT HARDER AND HARDER FOR EVERYONE ELSE.
Travelling Canadian refuses the COVID-19 test that the government claims is mandatory all he gets is a ticket.
WELL DONE THAT MAN, BTW, THAT'S WHAT BALLS LOOK LIKE GROW SOME, STAND UP AND SAY YOU DO NOT CONSENT TO THE UNPROVEN COVID VIRUS BULL SHIT. IF YOU DON'T DO THAT YOU MAKE IT HARDER AND HARDER FOR EVERYONE ELSE.
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