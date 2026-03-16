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4yrs ago VAERS Post-Vaccine Blood Clots Thousands Of Reported Cases - TimTruth
Tim Truth
https://rumble.com/vx9qad-post-vaccine-blood-clots-thousands-of-reported-cases-in-vaers.html
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/vax-blood-clots-vaers:3
Post-Vaccine Blood Clots: Thousands Of Reported Cases In VAERS