UKC Interview - Lock down: British Government’s psychological attack on the public.





https://rumble.com/v1hx8lz-ukc-interview-lock-down-british-governments-psychological-attack-on-the-pub.html

Original Source

https://rumble.com/v1htnd9-ukc-interview-lock-down-british-governments-psychological-attack-on-the-pub.html

Following Rishi Sunak’s recent attack on the UK Government’s COVID-19 lockdown policies and his claim that scientists had too much influence, Brian Gerrish interviews psychotherapist Dr Christian Buckland, who warns of the dangers of the use of applied psychology for political purposes. His vital analysis covers the dangers of created fear in the public mind, the dangerous use of fear and guilt messaging, three word slogans, the adverse impact of psychology on informed consent and the back room policy makers in SAGE and SPI_B who acknowledged risks, but appear not to have taken steps to mitigate them.





Dr Buckland highlights key documents exposing the government’s malicious use of applied psychology and suggests there is a need for a full public inquiry into the political use of psychology during the COVID-19 pandemic and during the subsequent drive for widespread vaccinations.

=================================

SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg

http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/





DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)

https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter

TOPICAL DIGEST

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest

DUNE

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/

WATER BEARER

https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer

TOPICAL DIGEST

https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest

DUNEDRIFTER

https://roxytube.com

---------------------------------------------------------

UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights





To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.

Soundgrounder Music

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg

Uk Column, Interviews Dr Christian Buckland, Psychotherapist