UKC Interview - Lock down: British Government’s psychological attack on the public.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://rumble.com/v1hx8lz-ukc-interview-lock-down-british-governments-psychological-attack-on-the-pub.html
Original Source
https://rumble.com/v1htnd9-ukc-interview-lock-down-british-governments-psychological-attack-on-the-pub.html
Following Rishi Sunak’s recent attack on the UK Government’s COVID-19 lockdown policies and his claim that scientists had too much influence, Brian Gerrish interviews psychotherapist Dr Christian Buckland, who warns of the dangers of the use of applied psychology for political purposes. His vital analysis covers the dangers of created fear in the public mind, the dangerous use of fear and guilt messaging, three word slogans, the adverse impact of psychology on informed consent and the back room policy makers in SAGE and SPI_B who acknowledged risks, but appear not to have taken steps to mitigate them.
Dr Buckland highlights key documents exposing the government’s malicious use of applied psychology and suggests there is a need for a full public inquiry into the political use of psychology during the COVID-19 pandemic and during the subsequent drive for widespread vaccinations.
=================================
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
DUNEDRIFTER
https://roxytube.com
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
Uk Column, Interviews Dr Christian Buckland, Psychotherapist