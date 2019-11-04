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VCC Call to Action
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1676 views • November 04, 2019
Freedom Rally for Medical Choice
Vaccine Choice Canada members and friends gathered at Queen's Park in Toronto on October 29, 2019 for an important press conference with our lawyer Rocco Galati. "Vaccine Choice Canada (VCC), along with five individual mothers of children in the school system, have launched an action, in the Superior Court of Ontario, against the government of Ontario, challenging the Constitutional Validity of the Immunization of School Pupils Act and Ontario’s compulsory vaccine regime, and the mandatory “education/information sessions”, and sworn Statement required, to obtain an exemption from a vaccine, failing which a child will be suspended, expelled, and/or not registered."
A meet and greet was also held at Friends House in Toronto where Rocco, Ted Kuntz, Heather Fraser, Christine Colebeck and Jason Christoff addressed the crowd.
Read VCC's press release here: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/exemptions/news-release-vaccine-choice-canada-october-28-2019/
Take action here: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/exemptions/take-action/
Extra special thanks to Robert for the video and Ramona for the photos.
Vaccine Choice Canada members and friends gathered at Queen's Park in Toronto on October 29, 2019 for an important press conference with our lawyer Rocco Galati. "Vaccine Choice Canada (VCC), along with five individual mothers of children in the school system, have launched an action, in the Superior Court of Ontario, against the government of Ontario, challenging the Constitutional Validity of the Immunization of School Pupils Act and Ontario’s compulsory vaccine regime, and the mandatory “education/information sessions”, and sworn Statement required, to obtain an exemption from a vaccine, failing which a child will be suspended, expelled, and/or not registered."
A meet and greet was also held at Friends House in Toronto where Rocco, Ted Kuntz, Heather Fraser, Christine Colebeck and Jason Christoff addressed the crowd.
Read VCC's press release here: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/exemptions/news-release-vaccine-choice-canada-october-28-2019/
Take action here: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/exemptions/take-action/
Extra special thanks to Robert for the video and Ramona for the photos.
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