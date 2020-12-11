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COLORADO RESTAURANT RAIDED BY POLICE
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164 views • December 11, 2020
COLORADO RESTAURANT RAIDED BY POLICE
The Lyon’s Den restaurant in Lyons, Colorado was raided by Police after defying the governors’ lockdown orders. Owners Randall and Denise Yarbrough explain why it is essential they remain open, and why you should be fighting alongside them.
#LyonsDen #PoliceRaid #CovidMandates #TheHighWire #DelBigtree
The Lyon’s Den restaurant in Lyons, Colorado was raided by Police after defying the governors’ lockdown orders. Owners Randall and Denise Yarbrough explain why it is essential they remain open, and why you should be fighting alongside them.
#LyonsDen #PoliceRaid #CovidMandates #TheHighWire #DelBigtree
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