Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Lifehacking Ethical Hedonism 😇 Unleash edification by succumbing to sustainable pleasure
22 views
channel image
jroseland
Published a day ago |

There is this dumb puritanical advice that older people often give to younger people…"You’ll PAY later in life for all that reckless fun you have in your 20s! I wish I hadn’t partied so much when I was young, now I have all these problems…"

It's dumb advice because it’s ineffective - I really don’t think it convinces young people to live a little more responsibly. It also comes across as hypocritical - "I was a hedonist, but you shouldn’t be."

Instead, I encourage younger people (and everybody else, really) to be hedonists, but not the same kinds of hedonists those regretful old Gen Xers and Boomers were. Ethical hedonism is the philosophy of choosing the greater pleasure over the less pleasure.


Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/limitless-lifestyle/844-lifehacking-ethical-hedonism

Keywords
philosophylimitless mindsetethical hedonism

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket