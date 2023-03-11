Lifehacking Ethical Hedonism 😇 Unleash edification by succumbing to sustainable pleasure

There is this dumb puritanical advice that older people often give to younger people…"You’ll PAY later in life for all that reckless fun you have in your 20s! I wish I hadn’t partied so much when I was young, now I have all these problems…"

It's dumb advice because it’s ineffective - I really don’t think it convinces young people to live a little more responsibly. It also comes across as hypocritical - "I was a hedonist, but you shouldn’t be."

Instead, I encourage younger people (and everybody else, really) to be hedonists, but not the same kinds of hedonists those regretful old Gen Xers and Boomers were. Ethical hedonism is the philosophy of choosing the greater pleasure over the less pleasure.





