An unsuccessful attempt by the Ukrainian Strela-10 air defense system with Jordanian 9M37M missiles to shoot down the Russian Mavic reconnaissance aircraft.
As expected, this led to nothing, since such outdated air defense systems are simply not capable of effectively targeting such small-sized targets, and their anti-aircraft missiles are not capable of hitting them and detonating in time.