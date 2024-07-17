BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
AIPAC Zionist Vance Chosen As VP: At RNC JD Vance Argues For Escalation, Bombings, & WAR With Iran
404 views • 9 months ago

Frankie Stockes is here to talk about President Trump’s VP pick and how JD Vance is another political pawn controlled by the secular nation state of Israel.


Keywords
irantrumprncisraeljewswarzionistaipacvpbombingsindiansjd vance
