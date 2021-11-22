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Bioweapon Criminal Assault: Kingston calls for police to arrest San Diego mayor
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100 views • November 22, 2021
The Covid pandemic has been the perfect golden goose for Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson. During the big panic in spring 2020, Congress in its infinite wisdom gave drug companies complete liability immunity for any damages caused by their Covid vaccines. Last month, we told you about the evidence that the worst Covid side effects are coming from a handful of batches of the vaccine which may have been tainted, botched, or otherwise poorly prepared.
Karen Kingston joins
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Karen Kingston joins
Zelenko Links:
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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